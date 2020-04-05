Chris Mack and the Louisville basketball program received great news Sunday evening when Radford's Carlik Jones committed to play his final year of eligibility at Louisville.



Jones was considered to be the top graduate transfer on the market, and Mack had Jones at the top of his wish list.



Jones will make an immediate impact, and should start alongside David Johnson at the guard spots.



Chris Mack made Jones a priority from the moment Jones announced he would transfer, and was happy to hear the news.



Jones averaged double-digits scoring every season at Radford. In his first year, Jones recorded a triple-double and led Radford to a First Four win in the NCAA Tournament. This past season, his final at Radford, Jones averaged 20 points per game and was named the Big South Player of the Year.

Corey Evans, a National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals, had this to say about the news of Carlik Jones to Louisville:



Louisville, for the third consecutive spring, lands one of the top graduate-transfer lead guards. This time it is Carlik Jones who averaged over 20 points, five rebounds and five assists last season at Radford

Jones posted this message to Instagram:

