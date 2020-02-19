Greenwald's seen his offer list triple in recent monts
CELEBRATION, Fla. — Gunnar Greenwald was a tight end that stood out Sunday at the Rivals Camp. He has good size, he flashed soft hands, he showed the ability to run routes and he showed why his rec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news