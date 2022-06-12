Hailey Van Lith Headlines 2022 FIBA 3X3 World Cup Rosters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville sophomore Hailey Van Lith headlines the roster for the 2022 USA Basketball Women's 3x3 National Team, the organization announced on Friday.



The women's team will compete June 21-26 at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Antwerp, Belgium.



Van Lith will represent USA Basketball on the women's side, along with Cierra Burdick of Tennessee, Lauren Cox of Baylor and Iowa State's Ashley Joens.



Van Lith won 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup MVP after earning a gold medal. In five-on-five, Van Lith won gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup.

"This is a great opportunity for Hailey," UofL head women's basketball coach Jeff Walz said. "Hailey loves to compete for USA Basketball and to play in the 3x3 World Cup is something she's excited about and will represent USA basketball very well. I'm looking forward to watching her compete."



This past season, Van Lith guided the Cardinals to a Final Four appearance after leading the team in scoring at 14.4 points per game and shooting 36.3 percent from behind the arc.



In guiding the Cardinals to their fourth Final Four appearance, Van Lith was named the NCAA Wichita Regional Most Outstanding Player after scoring 22 points in the regional championship win over Michigan.



A first team All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer, Van Lith reached double figures in 14 of 17 ACC games, including four 20-plus point performances and a 34-point game at Clemson. In ACC Play, she ranked sixth in the league with 15.4 points per game, while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor, which ranked eighth.



Burdick, a 2015 University of Tennessee graduate, has been a member of several USA Basketball teams (five-on-five and 3x3) since 2009. Most recently, she won a gold medal at the 2021 3x3 AmeriCup. She also owns gold medals from the 2014 FIBA 3x3 World Cup, 2011 FIBA U19 World Cup, 2010 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2009 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.



Cox will make her USA Basketball 3x3 debut, having previously won gold medals at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship, 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship and 2013 FIBA U16 Americas Championship. Cox played four years at Baylor University (2016-20).



Joens recently played with Iowa State at the 2022 3X Nationals. In five-on-five, she won gold medals at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup and 2018 FIBA U18 Americas Championship. Joens will play a fifth collegiate season with the Cyclones next year.



Kara Lawson, the 2021 USA Basketball 3x3 Coach of the Year, will be the head coach for the women. The Duke University women's head coach has led USA Basketball 3x3 to seven gold medals since 2017, including at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.



The USA Women's 3x3 World Cup Team begins pool play on June 22 with games against New Zealand and Austria.



