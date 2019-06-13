Henry Bryant goes 'Cards, UL lands its third commitment in as many days
Louisville has received a commitment from three star defensive tackle Henry Bryant from Atlantic High in Delray Beach, Florida. Louisville has been scalding hot in June landing six commitments over the last eleven days.
Bryant is the third defense tackle to commit this cycle joining Dezmond Tell and Jared Dawson. Louisville is clearly targeting quick defensive lineman who may not have the tradition length at the position but ones who make up for it with exceptional burst and motor.
In April, Bryant took two visits to NC State and it appeared the Wolfpack were the team to beat. But an official visit to Louisville in late May won Bryant and his father over and today Bryant has chosen Louisville.
Bryant is the tenth commit in the 2020 class for Louisville and has gone on the record stating that he intends to enroll early.