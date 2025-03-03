Hepburn Named ACC Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – University of Louisville men’s basketball senior point guard Chucky Hepburn earned his second ACC Player of the Week award, the league office announced Monday afternoon. It’s the fourth weekly honor the Cardinals have earned this season.

Hepburn led Louisville in scoring in both victories this past week, scoring an average of 26.0 points while dishing out 5.0 assists per game. He shot 60.9% from the floor overall with an astounding 77.8% clip from 3 and 81.0% from the free throw line.

The Omaha, Neb., native scored 15 at Virginia Tech on Tuesday evening, handing out six assists in the process and grabbing two steals in his 37 minutes.

On Saturday evening against Pitt, Hepburn went on an absolute heater, scoring 37 points. He went a perfect 6 for 6 from the arc, knocking down all six shots in the final five minutes of the first half, scoring Louisville's final 18 points before the break. His perfect 6 for 6 mark tied the most 3-point makes without a miss by a DI player in any half this season.

He went 9 of 11 overall from the floor and added 13 makes at the charity stripe. He added four assists, two steals and two boards. His 37-point performance is in the top-10 single game scoring performances in Louisville history and is the third-best in the league this season.

Hepburn is only one of seven DI players this season to have a game of 37 or more points while shooting at least 80% from the field.



