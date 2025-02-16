Hepburn Named to Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team

ROSWELL, Ga. (Naismith Awards) – University of Louisville men’s basketball senior point guard Chucky Hepburn has been named one of 30 players selected to the 2025 Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Naismith Awards announced Friday.

The Naismith College Player of the Year award is presented annually to the most outstanding men’s basketball player who achieves tremendous on-court success.

Hepburn is leading the Cardinals in scoring at 15.0 points per game, paired with 6.2 assists per game and 2.3 steals per game. He’s shooting 43.1% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native ranks in the top 20 in the country in total assists, assists per game, total steals and steals per game.

Hepburn has logged 19 games of double digit scoring with four contests of 20 points or more. He’s had 12 games with seven or more assists this season, the eighth most in DI this year. He’s also had six games with four or more steals, the 11th most in DI this year.

The point guard broke Louisville’s single game assists record at SMU on Jan. 21, dishing out 16 that game. He tied the program record for made free throws against North Carolina on Jan. 1, sinking 16.

Against Indiana, he logged 16 points, 10 assists and seven steals, the first DI player with at least those marks since Markquis Nowell of Kansas State did it on Dec. 31, 2022.

2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year Midseason Team

Ace Bailey, Rutgers

Johni Broome, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Donovan Dent, New Mexico

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Eric Dixon, Villanova

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

PJ Haggerty, Memphis

Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, Louisville

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Tre Johnson, Texas

Kam Jones, Marquette

Curtis Jones, Iowa State

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Alex Karaban, UConn

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

RJ Luis Jr., St. John’s

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Derik Queen, Maryland

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

Mark Sears, Alabama

Javon Small, West Virginia

Braden Smith, Purdue

John Tonje, Wisconsin

Danny Wolf, Michigan

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee