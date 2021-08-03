How former Louisville football players are rated in Madden 2022

It's that time of year, and with football season around the corner, the new Madden is right around the corner as well. Prior to the release of the game itself, EA Sports has published its ratings of every player in Madden NFL 2022. The list of former Louisville players is headlined by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, who earned the highest grade among former Cards at 95 overall.

Here's a look at how every former Cardinal is rated:

Quarterback:

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - 91 overall Teddy Bridgewater (Denver Broncos) - 73 overall Louisville has two household names in the NFL at quarterback, and that's a big deal. It's something that a lot of colleges can't say. Teddy Bridgewater will be battling Drew Lock for the starting nod in Denver.

Running Back:

Javian Hawkins (Atlanta Falcons) - 71 overall Reggie Bonnafon (Carolina Panthers) - 64 overall Javian Hawkins graded out quite well in his Madden debut, and should have a legitimate shot at staying on with the Falcons. Former Card Reggie Bonnafon has carved out a role for several years with the Carolina Panthers, and has spent his fair share of time on the active roster.

Wide Receiver:

DeVante Parker (Miami Dolphins) - 84 overall Tutu Atwell (LA Rams) - 68 overall Dez Fitzpatrick (Tennessee Titans) - 66 overall DeVante Parker has finally found his groove in the NFL, and graded out nicely for the Dolphins. The two rookies, Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick, will each make their Madden debuts, respectfully.

Offensive Line:

Mekhi Becton (New York Jets) - 84 overall John Miller (Carolina Panthers) - 65 overall Mekhi Becton is well-regarded throughout the league, and his Madden rating reflects that. The Jets should be much-improved in Becton's second year with the team. After spending some time with the Bills, John Miller is back with the Carolina Panthers for another year.

Defensive Line:

Sheldon Rankins (New York Jets) - 78 overall Brandon Dunn (Houston Texans) - 69 overall Jared Goldwire (LA Chargers) - 61 overall After spending a number of years with the New Orleans Saints, Sheldon Rankins will suit up for the Jets, after he signed a free agent deal with New York this offseason. Brandon Dunn is back with the Texans, and rookie Jared Goldwire will start his career with the Chargers. It's rare for an undrafted free agent to appear on Madden in their rookie year, so that certainly could be a good sign for Goldwire.

Cornerback:

Jaire Alexander (Green Bay Packers) - 95 overall Packers superstar Jaire Alexander is the third-highest rated cornerback in the game at 95 overall, behind Jalen Ramsey and Stephon Gilmore. With his play last year, the case can be made that Alexander is the best cornerback in football.

Former Cards in the NFL who are not on the game: