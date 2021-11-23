How the ACC sees the ACC: Entering Week 13
With 12 weeks of the 2021 college football season in the books, here's how the ACC team sites on the Rivals.com network see the conference.
ACC POWER RANKINGS
|Team
|Points
|
1. Pittsburgh (15)
|
223
|
2. Clemson
|
196
|
3. Wake Forest (1)
|
194
|
4. N.C. State
|
186
|
5. Louisville
|
148
|
6. Virginia
|
136
|
7. Florida State
|
119
|
8. Miami
|
117
|
9. North Carolina
|
116
|
10. Boston College
|
75
|
11. Virginia Tech
|
63
|
12. Syracuse
|
59
|
13. Georgia Tech
|
32
|
14. Duke
|
16