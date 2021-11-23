 CardinalSports - How the ACC sees the ACC: Entering Week 13
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-23 19:56:15 -0600') }} football

How the ACC sees the ACC: Entering Week 13

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

With 12 weeks of the 2021 college football season in the books, here's how the ACC team sites on the Rivals.com network see the conference.

ACC POWER RANKINGS
Team Points

1. Pittsburgh (15)

223

2. Clemson

196

3. Wake Forest (1)

194

4. N.C. State

186

5. Louisville

148

6. Virginia

136

7. Florida State

119

8. Miami

117

9. North Carolina

116

10. Boston College

75

11. Virginia Tech

63

12. Syracuse

59

13. Georgia Tech

32

14. Duke

16
