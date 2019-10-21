The last three weeks have provided a good barometer where Louisville football stands midway through Scott Satterfield’s first season.





A gritty win over Boston College. A thrilling road victory over Wake Forest. And a blowout loss to No. 3 ranked Clemson, the defending national champs and winner of 22 straight.





Add it all up and it’s clear Satterfield has quickly remade the Cardinals into a competitive ACC program. Louisville still has a ways to go talent-wise to catch Clemson, but standing 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the ACC, the Cards have a great shot to become bowl eligible.





Louisville’s next game against Virginia (5-2, 3-1) figures the most daunting challenge remaining on the schedule. NC State (4-3, 1-2), Syracuse (3-4, 0-3), Miami (3-4, 1-3) and Kentucky (3-4) are each winnable contests. UofL only has to win two of those final five to be eligible for a bowl game; I think the Cardinals finish 3-2 — at worst — against the remaining field.





While it was clear that Clemson was in another league from a talent and depth perspective than UofL, Satterfield’s Cards played hard, competed until the final whistle and showed the kind of grit necessary to finish the season strong. Despite defeat, you can see the Louisville players growing in confidence the past few weeks. They trust Satterfield and the staff he’s assembled and wins over BC and Wake Forest should help this young collection of players overachieve in the final month and a half.





Satterfield admits his team, on both sides of the ball, remains a work in progress. That’s clear to see. It’s all clear that Satterfield has re-instilled a winning mentality inside the Louisville locker room. The only thing that will narrow the gap between Clemson and Louisville is top-notch recruiting. That won’t happen overnight, but the direction of the program seven games into Satterfield’s tenure is apparent — he’s going to built a program that goes toe-to-toe with Clemson in the ACC.





In many respects, Satterfield is cut from the same cloth as Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who essentially said as much leading up to Saturday’s game between the two rivals. Once Satterfield stacks a couple recruiting classes together, Clemson better look out.





Louisville is ascending in the ACC Atlantic, and a strong finish to Satterfield’s first season would signal that the task of rebuilding a program that ranked in the Top 5 nationally and produced a Heisman winner a few short years ago is on the fast-track.







