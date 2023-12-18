They played with effort, intensity, and you could tell they were playing with a different energy. Will they be able to sustain that same energy level for one, if not the best rivalry in all of college basketball remains to be seen, but that game could get ugly if they don't. Nonetheless, the time is now and Louisville won a game by 20+ points, so we'll focus on the other side come Thursday.

Next game, the Cardinals play against Kentucky and the results of Thursday night will undoubtedly have significant implications on the future of this program. Losing to another mid-major team at home before the Wildcats come to town would've been brutal for Kenny Payne and company, but they came out and took care of business like everyone expected them too, right? In all seriousness, Louisville played as complete a game as they've played all season, which is what we've been asking for this year.

We're only ten games into this early college basketball season and it's already been somewhat of a rollercoaster for this Louisville team, who has several question marks regarding the future of the program. However, the good thing about winning is it's the remedy for a team that's been struggling, so as of this moment, no major changes have been made.

Outside of the Texas game, one could argue that Louisville played it's best game of the season yesterday. From the jump, the Cardinals had early sucess scoring the ball by playing inside-out with Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who's really come on as of late. Huntley-Hatfield has been scoring in the paint off an array of post moves, also rebounding the ball better, as he finished the game with 20 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. He followed up his nice performace last game in a forgettable loss against Arkansas State, but this team needs him to continue to have an imprint on the game down low.

The offense as a whole, was much more effective than usual and that's what happens when you knock down your open looks for an entire game, something this team has struggled with all year. Louisville's average field goal percentage per game is 41.8% and their average three-point percentage per game is a whopping 29.4%. Yesterday the Cardinals shot 48% from the field and 56% from behind the three-point line by creating great looks and making Pepperdine pay. This offensive style has proven to be more effective than just playing iso-ball, because everyone on the court is contributing and that makes them all the more engaged. For the first time this season, Louisville had an actual balanced scoring attack with Huntley-Hatfield, Mike James, and Curtis Williams. James started this game off hot, knocking down multiple three-pointers in the opening minutes and he's been overdue for a high-scoring game, finishing with 19 points on 50% shooting. He's cooled down after a nice start to the season, but yesterday he played aggressive and that's when he's at his best. Williams is an intruiging player, because he's shown some good potential as a scorer for this team and he also shoots the ball way better than his percentages say. He has the potential to be a legit scorer off the bench for Kenny Payne due to his ability to knock down open jump shots and he hit four of his five attempts from three, which is a great sign for him.

Louisville was in control for the entirety of the first half, because they got stops when they needed to. The defense wasn't perfect, and it most likely never will be, but they didn't give up anything easy to the Waves. They'll have to continue playing with en edge on that end, which will keep them in more games where the offense is struggling. Louisville had seven steals and four blocks, a noticible improvement from their previous outings. Pepperdine couldn't sustain an offensive rhythm at all until the beginning of the second half, but Louisville played so well offensively, the Waves fell short of coming back in the game. Pepperdine only hit 40% of their shots, credit to Louisville's defense looking more active and engaged. Overall, this game can be built upon if everyone buys into this style of play, because there's a huge difference in the team that won yesterday and the team that lost to Arkansas State.

Tre White added ten points and six rebounds, still trying to find his groove after a slump for a few games. The Cardinals are going to need all the scoring they can get come Thursday, because when this Kentucky team is on, they can go. Games like this essentially come down to who's more prepared coming into it, and who flat-out wants it more. If the Cardinals don't play with this same edge or mentality, it's going to be extremely difficult to beat that team down the road, but never say never.

Louisville will host Kentucky this Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center at 6:00 P.M. (ET) in a heated rivalry game that the whole state will have their eyes on, regardless of the records from either team.