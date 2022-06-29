IMG offensive lineman Jordan Church commits to Louisville

Louisville's latest run on the recruiting trail continues as IMG product Jordan Church chose the Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon.

Church is the 12th commitment in the 2023 cycle, and is the second offensive linemen in the class, joining four-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder chose Louisville over Pittsburgh, Florida State, and Missouri.

Church's father, Corie, explained why Louisville was the choice:

"From day one, Louisville stayed consistent with him. After they gave him his offer, they prioritized him."

"They always stayed in contact, and made him feel wanted," Corie Church said.

"Louisville really separated themselves. They treated him the same whether he was at his old high school (Dunbar) or his current (IMG)."

Which Louisville coaches got the job done here?

"Coach Cardwell, Coach Ivey and Coach Satterfield. We talk to all three at least once a week."