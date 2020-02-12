Louisville's win streak in the ACC has come to an end at ten as the Cardinals missed an opportunity to stay ahead of the pack in the ACC standings and missed pretty much everything else in a surprising 64-58 loss at Georgia Tech. A few immediate takeaways from tonight's disappointing loss.

Where's Nwora?

For the second time this season against Georgia Tech and for far too many times this 2019-20 season, Jordan Nwora was erasable. Much like the meeting between these teams at the KFC Yum! Center, Nwora was simply a non-factor in the game. Fouls and inconsistent effort resulted in Nwora only playing 24 minutes. In that time he added just two points, hit no three-point shots, and had just three rebounds. Whereas, after the disappointing efforts against Texas Tech and Kentucky Nwora followed with great effort from Florida State until tonight. Even on nights where his shot wasn't falling, he was rebounding, attacking the basket, and scoring on fast breaks. Tonight he did none of those things. He seems to have been especially bothered by being guarded by Jose Alvarado, a smaller but much quicker guard. Louisville needs to solve for this come tournament time.

Die by the Three

Louisville has consistently been one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country. Tonight, you could not convict Louisville in a court of being a good three-point shooting team due to a lack of evidence. If Louisville has a game where Nwora, McMahon, and Malik Williams combine to go 2 of 16 from three-point range, it's simply going to lose that game. Unlike other nights where someone picked up the slack from deep, this one was a total systems failure. The Cardinals finished 3 of 24 from deep as a team.

Too Quick

At the meeting at the Yum Center in January, Louisville struggled in the first half to keep Georgia Tech's guards out of the lane for most of the first half. Tonight, the Cardinals struggled throughout. Even when Mack relented and went to a 2-3 zone to slow things down, Alvarado in particular repeatedly found teammates in the middle of the zone or along the baseline to finish plays or draw fouls. Without question, Georgia Tech has quick guards who create trouble for the Cardinals in Mack's version of the pack line defense. Nevertheless, the cold shooting combined with the defensive struggles at the guard spots were simply too much to overcome in the loss.