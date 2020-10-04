Indy’s CJ Gunn developing relationship with Louisville staff
Lawrence North (IN.) shooting guard CJ Gunn is starting to see his recruitment take off this summer. The 6’4” junior currently holds offers from Alabama A&M, Ball State, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kansas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news