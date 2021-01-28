CardinalSports - Initial Reaction: Louisville football releases 2021 schedule

Louisville football has their full schedule with opponents and dates of games. Let's dive into what the Cards face in Scott Satterfield's third year:

9/6 - Ole Miss (Neutral)

Louisville opens the season in Atlanta on a Monday night to take on Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin led Ole Miss to a 5-5 record in year one, behind a high-scoring offense. Ole Miss returns quarterback Matt Corral, who threw for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns in 10 games as the starter. Both of those numbers were ranked 7th in the country. Corral finished the year with a 177.6 passer rating. Louisville will almost surely be an underdog in this one. Category: Likely loss

9/11 - Eastern Kentucky (Home)

Louisville should roll here against in-state opponent Eastern Kentucky. EKU went 3-6 last year, and this one should be a win for the Cards. Category: Likely win

9/17 - Central Florida (Home)

A Friday night home game against the best G5 football program in the country. Is this the first big crowd we see inside Cardinal Stadium? Let's hope so. The Knights went 6-4 in 2020, but are losing a lot of their coaching staff from a year ago. I could see this one going either way. Category: Toss up

9/25 - Florida State (Away)

Florida State has been rebuilding for what feels like years. Louisville got the best of the Noles in Norvell's first year. FSU posted a 3-6 record last year, with their biggest win coming against a ranked North Carolina team. I don't have a good feel for this one, and would say it's a coin flip. Category: Toss up

10/2 - Wake Forest (Away)

Louisville handled Wake Forest at home in 2020, and the Deacons finished the year at 4-4. Louisville travels to Winston-Salem, where the Cards should win. Category: Likely win

10/9 - Virginia (Home)

Louisville and Virginia seemingly always play close games. The Cavaliers went 5-5 last year, and downed Louisville at home 31-17. This one feels like it could go either direction. Category: Toss up

10/23 - Boston College (Home)

Boston College surprised a lot of people in 2020, going 6-5. The Eagles got the best of Louisville, beating the Cards 34-27. At home, this feels like a game Louisville should win. Category: Likely win

10/30 - North Carolina State (Away)

NC State posted a very respectable 8-4 record a year ago. The Wolfpack and the Cardinals didn't play each other, but Dave Doeren has the NC State program on solid ground heading into 2021. Louisville is probably the underdog here, but I think the Cards have a shot. Category: Toss up

11/6 - Clemson (Home)

The post Trevor Lawrence era is here, but the Tigers should be right back in the College Football Playoff, like always. You hate to look at it this way, but you almost have to put a loss by this one. Category: Likely loss

11/13 - Syracuse (Home)

Getting Syracuse at home following Clemson is just what the doctor ordered. The Cards should be able to handle the Orange here. Syracuse went 1-10 last year, including a shutout loss to Louisville. Category: Likely win

11/18 - Duke (Away)

The Blue Devils went 2-9 a year ago, and coming off of what should be a win against Syracuse, the Cards have a chance here to get some momentum heading into the Kentucky game. The Cards should be favored here. Category: Likely win

11/27 - Kentucky (Home)