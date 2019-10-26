None of this can be healthy for my cardiovascular system.

Heading into the three-game stretch of Wake Forest, Clemson, and Virginia, I was fully prepared for a three-game losing streak after the Cardinals barely squeaked by Boston College.

Winning two out of three of those games cannot be understated. It’s a very VERY big deal. And should be celebrated accordingly.

The second quarter was one of the grossest we’ve seen since the first quarter against Florida State. Evan Conley was looking like a true freshman against a very strong Virginia front seven, the Hoos were dominating field position (78-yard punt included!), Virginia’s rushing attack was killing our poor alignments, and the referees missed penalty after penalty that would have bailed us out and given us some breathing room. We couldn’t get a break and we suffered dearly in the second quarter.

What I wasn’t expecting was for Louisville to get up off the mat in the second half the way they did. The offense was strong with Cunningham back in the game, but the game ball goes to the defense. Yeah things got dicey at the end of the game with some bizarre clock control, but the defense was lights out for the entire second half. We haven’t seen them play an entire game yet this season and they were still strong through the fourth quarter. That should give fans a lot of excitement heading into the final four games.

The best parts about this win is we are now one game away from bowl eligibility with four games left against teams we can beat. The other best part is we get to ride the high of this win for the next two weeks.

Celebrate responsibly and enjoy the hell out of this win.

Go Cards.