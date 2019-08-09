Is this the season Louisville ends the 1,000-yard drought by an RB?
After Bilal Powell lead a reeling Cardinals team all the way to a Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl win in 2010, ending Louisville’s only bowl drought since the mid-90s, UofL fans had no idea that a different ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news