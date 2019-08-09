News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-09 17:01:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Is this the season Louisville ends the 1,000-yard drought by an RB?

Conor Shea
Contributor (@curlyshea)

After Bilal Powell lead a reeling Cardinals team all the way to a Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl win in 2010, ending Louisville’s only bowl drought since the mid-90s, UofL fans had no idea that a different ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}