Isaac Brown Named Finalist for the Paul Hornung Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville running back Isaac Brown has been named one of three finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Joining Brown on the list are Colorado's iron man Travis Hunter, who excels on offense, defense and special teams and averages 126 snaps per game; and Penn State's Tyler Warren, a record-setting tight end who also plays wildcat quarterback, fullback, halfback and wingback. The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, now in its 15th season, is owned and operated by the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC). The Award pays tribute to the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung, a member of the College and Pro Football Halls-of-Fame once described by Green Bay Packers Coach Vince Lombardi as "the most versatile player in the history of the game." The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in downtown Louisville in March 2025. For information about the dinner, contact Julie Howell at 502-587-6742 or JHowell@Louisvillesports.org. "Paul Hornung said many times that he would play whatever position his coach asked to help the team win games," said Greg Fante, LSC president and CEO. "Paul loved players who showed up in the big games, and he would be proud of this year's finalists."