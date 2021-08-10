Jack Bicknell impressed with offensive line thus far

Louisville offensive line coach Jack Bicknell talked to the media following the third practice of fall camp. Bicknell was very complimentary of the play up front, and thinks the group could be the best he's coached at the college level.

"I really feel great about the offensive line. We're going to be a strength of the team."

One of the things Bicknell likes most about his group is the depth.

"We're going to play eight guys. The way I'm looking at it right now is that we have eight guys that I feel great about putting in the game. It's a great luxury to have."

One of the eight guys that is set to factor into the rotation is true freshman Michael Gonzalez, a player who Bicknell has high hopes for.

"He's got it all. He's got size, flexibility, and he's got strength. He's physically ready to go, and he's very mature. I think he's going to end up being a great player here."

Bicknell has been at both the college and professional ranks, with stops at Ole Miss and Auburn at the college level. And Bicknell thinks this Louisville offensive line may be the best he's ever had.