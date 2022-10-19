LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grammy Award-nominated artist and Louisville native Jack Harlow will be the special guest host at Friday’s Louisville Live preseason basketball event.





Just eight days before taking over hosting and musical guest duties for NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Harlow will help usher in a new season of University of Louisville men’s and women’s basketball with thousands of fans at Louisville Slugger Field.





The 90-minute event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday, with gates opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the following link: GoCards.com/LouisvilleLive





All free student tickets for Louisville Live have been claimed. Students who did not yet claim a free ticket but still wish to attend can purchase tickets through the link above.





In addition to Harlow, former Louisville Basketball stars Angel McCoughtry and Peyton Siva will also serve as hosts for the event.





McCoughtry is a former No. 1 WNBA Draft pick, five-time All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and the Cardinals’ all-time leading scorer with 2,779 career points in the UofL uniform.





Siva led the Cardinals to two Final Fours and a national championship in 2013 before the results were later vacated, and he was also a two-time Most Outstanding Player at the Big East Conference Tournament. He was selected in the second round of the 2013 NBA Draft and played professionally for nearly a decade.





As part of the “Coming Home” theme and one of the opening events of a packed Homecoming weekend, McCoughtry and Siva will be just two of the numerous program alums expected back for the event.





Fans will be introduced to both teams, who will then compete together with special guests in 3-point and Hot Shot competitions. The evening will conclude with the men’s Mountain Dew Dunk Contest and a fireworks show.





There will be exclusive merchandise available at Louisville Live being sold in the Louisville Bats Team Store. Items include shirts, hats, koozies and a vintage poster printed locally at a full service letterpress shop Hound Dog Press.





Louisville Live will also be available to view via online streaming on ACC Network Extra at the following link: https://uofl.me/3VCQIec





The event starts a busy Homecoming weekend, which also includes football’s game against Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. Saturday, as well as men’s basketball’s Red and White Scrimmage at 3 p.m. Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center. Tickets for the scrimmage can be purchased here: uofl.me/3LSr8h6