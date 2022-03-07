Jacksonville State transfer Nicario Harper commits to Louisville

Once again Louisville has utilized the transfer portal to acquire immediate help in the secondary in the former of FCS All-American safety transfer Nicario Harper. Harper was originally signed with Southern Mississippi when current inside linebacker's coach Derek Nicholson was there. He played sparingly as a true freshamn than redshirted as a sophomore. He then transfered to Jacksonville State where he played two years earning All-American honors.

Harper entetred the transfer portal on February tenth. This weekend he made an official visit to Louisville. Aparently, he saw enough while he was in town to convince him this is where he wants to be.

The Cards have bolstered a once thin position with the acquisition of Harper. MJ Griffin, another safety, transfered from Temple and the Cards added two corner backs in slot Jalen Alexander from Duke and field corner Jayden Williams from USC.