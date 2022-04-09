Jae'Lyn Withers announces return to Louisville

On Friday afternoon, Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers announced on Twitter that he would be returning to play under new head coach Kenny Payne.

Withers is the fourth player off of last year's roster to confirm that they will be back, joining Sydney Curry, El Ellis, and Mike James.

As a freshman, Withers mostly played the five spot and had success, averaging 10 points and 7.7 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game.



The plan for his sophomore season was to give him more minutes on the perimeter, but Withers saw a dip in production and minutes.

It will be interesting to see what Kenny Payne does with the versatile big.

