LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program and head coach Pat Kelsey announced Tuesday the signing of transfer James Scott to the 2024-25 roster.





The 6-foot-11 forward rejoins Kelsey after a promising freshman season together at the College of Charleston.





“James Scott reminds me of a young Marcus Camby,” said Kelsey. “He’s earned a reputation as one of the premier lob-threats in the NCAA. James played last season as the third youngest player in the country but has a level of maturity that exceeds his age. On the defensive end, he’s extremely versatile and can guard every position. One of my favorite aspects of his game is his extremely underrated passing ability. His basketball IQ is exceptional, and his future is extraordinarily bright.”





Scott, a Fayetteville, N.C., native, earned a spot on the Coastal Athletic Association All-Rookie Team this year after averaging 5.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game in just 16.1 minutes per outing.





He made a dominant 76 of 96 shots from the field for a 79.2% clip, while also grabbing 21 steals and handing out 22 assists. Fifty-two of his 76 made shots were dunks, a total that placed him in the top 25 nationally despite his limited minutes.





Scott earned CAA Rookie of the Week honors twice in his initial campaign and reached double figures six times, including a career-high 14 in back-to-back games against The Citadel and Coastal Carolina. He entered the 2023-24 season as the fourth-youngest player in Division I.





Scott was a consensus three-star recruit by 247Sports coming out of E.E. Smith High School in North Carolina. He was named the Most Improved Player by the Fayetteville Observer after the 2021-22 season.



