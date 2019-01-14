CardinalSports.com runs down some of the newsmakers on Louisville's campus that you need to know about. Check out the Cardinal Stars.

ADAM WILSON - Men's Soccer

The senior midfielder from Auchterarder, Scotland, was selected 39th overall by Toronto FC in the 2019 Major League Soccer SuperDraft Friday in Chicago. A transfer from Cincinnati, Wilson closed out his UofL career by helping the Cards win the ACC title this season. Wilson is the 22nd player from UofL to be chosen in the MLS SuperDraft including seven in the last three seasons.

DORCAS WASIKE - WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

The Kitale, Kenya, native opened the indoor season with a new school record in the 5,000m. She beat Holly Knight's old record of 16:24.70 by nearly a minute, finishing with a time of 15:25.35. Here's the crazy thing: She fell near the 4K mark, but got up and still finished nearly a minute faster than any Cardinal ever. Wasike won the 10,000m at the ACC Outdoor Championships last season and won the 5,000m at the Indoor Championships. She has the outdoor school records in the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000.

SERGIO RAMIREZ - MEN'S TENNIS

The freshman star from Medellin, Colombia, just joined the team in January and immediately helped the Cardinals in their trip in Hawaii. He beat Hawaii's Lucas Labrunie 7-5, 6-3 and also won his doubles match, pairing with Frederico Gomez to beat Hawaii's Chia-Hua Iu and Tristan Martin, 6-1. "Sergio did a good job in winning his doubles and singles matches today," Louisville coach Rex Ecarma said. "He comes with a solid singles game and he is learning a lot about how to play doubles at this level. We ended the final day winning six of our nine singles matches which pleased me because we were playing our third straight day in hot, sunny and humid conditions." The No. 61 ITF World Junior-ranked star is a name to remember for years to come for the Cardinals.

LAUREN HARTLAGE - WOMEN'S GOLF

The junior from Elizabethtown, Ky., received an invitational to play in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship. The tournament will be held the week prior to the Masters, April 3-6, in Augusta, Ga. The inaugural championship features an international field of 72 women amateurs competing over 54 holes. "It was a great honor to receive the invitation," Hartlage said. "Ever since they announced the tournament, this was a goal of mine and it really shows that all my hard work is paying off."

