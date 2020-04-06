Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora announced Monday afternoon on twitter that he would officially be entering the NBA Draft.

After deciding to go through the draft process last year, Nwora returned to Louisville for his junior season. Many have said that Nwora may have hurt his draft stock by coming back to school. Because of that, there was some talk that Nwora could possibly return for another year, but that talk has been put to rest.

Nwora took a lot of heat at times this season, and went through a slump towards the end of conference play, where he struggled to find a rhythm.

Nwora did join the 1,000-point club this year, and finishes his collegiate career with 1,294 points.

To cap off his accolades, Nwora was added to the list of consensus All-Americans. Nwora is just the 10th Louisville player to be a consensus All-American.



Nwora will be remembered as a prolific scorer, who battled criticism throughout his career.

Per reports, Nwora will be represented by Priority Sports.

After sliding down the boards of many mock drafts, Nwora has some work to do to try and solidify himself as a first round pick.