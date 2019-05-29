Louisville forward Jordan Nwora, the ACC's Most Improved Player and the team's leading scorer and rebounder has removed his name from the 2019 NBA Draft and will return to school for the 2019-20 season. Nwora is one of the last Division I prospects to remove his name after going through the NBA Draft evaluation process seeking either a first-round guarantee or a projected draft position early enough to receive a guaranteed money contract.

Nwora entered the draft evaluation process projecting anywhere from late first-round to not drafted at all. With easily identifiable strengths as a three-point shooter and vastly improved rebounder, Nwora had the opportunity to improve his draft stock similar to the way Terry Rozier and Donovan Mitchell recently did. However, a nagging foot injury kept Nwora from being able to compete in the 5 on 5 competition and other drills at the NBA Draft Combine. Instead, Nwora was limited to a workout with the Los Angeles Clippers and a group pro day with other prospects arranged by his representatives.

According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, the pro day did not particularly well for Nwora and the prospect of a first-round guarantee or guaranteed money looked less and less likely.

Just talked with @Sam_Vecenie in an interview we'll play at 4:30. He was at Jordan Nwora's pro day workout yesterday and said he really struggled. Could be because of the injury but that was certainly a last opportunity to impress NBA personnel.We'll see what happens today though — Jason Anderson (@J680Anderson) May 29, 2019

That being the case, Nwora opted late Wednesday evening to announce his return to Louisville on his personal social media accounts. The news was met with joy from Louisville fans and coaches alike who did not hold back in celebrating his return for next season.

Nwora's return should make Louisville one of the early favorites to win the ACC in 2019-20 and perhaps be one of the top-ranked teams in the country heading in the season. Unlike his first season as head coach, Chris Mack will enter the season with a team heavy on experience and a full complement of scholarship players now that he signed a top ten class of highly-rated freshmen. Louisville could open the season with a starting lineup that features a multi-year starter and captain at St. Joseph's in Lamarr "Fresh" Kimble, senior Dwayne Sutton, Senior Steven Enoch, and Junior Jordan Nwora.

Nwora's return also allows Louisville to exploit other teams with its own depth while not being forced to push many of the freshmen into being counted upon for too many minutes. Samuell Willamson can contribute at any position from shooting guard to Nwora's version of the offensively-minded power forward. David Johnson would be free to contribute at both point guard and shooting guard as his play and matchups dictate. And Aiden Igiehon would be able to be an energy guy off the bench while learning to be a major college post player. Jaelyn Withers won't be forced into duty as a power forward before he's ready. Nwora's absence would've limited each players' ability to do double duty or provide relief in multiple spots.

Most national college basketball media agree that Nwora's return makes Louisiville a contender both in the ACC and nationally.