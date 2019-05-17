News More News
football

JUCO DB to take an official visit, 4-star RB an unofficial this weekend.

Dave Lackford • CardinalSports.com
@RivalsDave
Staff Writer

Justin Ford, a 2019 JUCO corner will take an official visit to Louisville this weekend. He is being recruited by Auburn, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, and Utah.

