Looking to add one more quality cornerback for the upcoming season, Louisville received good news with the commitment of junior college cornerback Justin Ford. Ford, who qualified late and is available to join the team for the 2019 season, officially visited the Cardinals in May and committed shortly after completing his coursework.

After becoming available late in the process, Ford was heavily sought after by a number of Power 5 schools including Auburn, Utah, Kansas, West Virginia, and Iowa State. Ford took visits to Auburn and Iowa before visiting Louisville. After his visit to Louisville, he took no other visits.

Ford told CardinalSports.com that when it came to his decision to pick Louisville, "The coaching staff, the opportunity to play and also play close to home was ideal." Ford also added, "Louisville seems to be the best environment for me and I think that I could come in and make an immediate impact in the ACC."



Justin Ford ❌ The Commitment pic.twitter.com/SXh6MxKeqw — Time To Kill (@timetokill704) June 7, 2019