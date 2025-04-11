Kelsey Signs Adrian Wooley to 2025-26 Roster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville men’s basketball program and head coach Pat Kelsey announce Thursday the signing of Adrian Wooley to the 2025-26 roster.

Wooley will join the Cardinals as a sophomore in 2025-26 after starting his collegiate career at Kennesaw State. He is a top 10 transfer portal addition according to 247Sports and On3.

“Adrian was one of the nation’s top producing freshman this past year,” said Kelsey. “He is a two-way player who can guard multiple positions. He is a dynamic scorer and playmaker with a high basketball IQ. As we did our background on him it was apparent that his approach, character and professionalism matches his talent. He has endeared himself to Card Nation already by being the first player to say ‘Yes’ in the portal, and that love will only grow when he puts the jersey on.”

The 2025 Conference USA Freshman of the Year was named First Team All-CUSA after starting in 32 of Kennesaw State’s 33 games. He averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 51.2% from the floor and 42.2% beyond the arc.

Wooley scored in double digits in all but three of his appearances on the floor, scoring 20 or more on 15 occasions. In CUSA play, he increased his production, averaging 19.6 points and 5.9 boards per contest.

The Tuscaloosa, Ala., native averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the Owls’ two CUSA Tournament games, earning him a spot on the All-Tournament team. Kennesaw State finished the season fourth in the league with an overall record of 19-14.

Wooley attended Paul Bryant High School and averaged 19.7 points per game as a junior, claiming second-team All-State honors in Alabama. The guard was named Region Tournament MVP and selected to the All-Tournament team after leading his team to a Sweet 16 appearance.

Wooley was also an Alabama All-Star, participating in the Alabama vs. Mississippi All-Star game.



