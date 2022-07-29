 CardinalSports - KICKOFF22 PROMO -- FREE Premium Access for all of August!
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-29 13:14:08 -0500') }} other sports Edit

KICKOFF22 PROMO -- FREE Premium Access for all of August!

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

Louisville football training camp is right around the corner and we have you covered on everything you need to know about the team, recruiting and more -- all the way up until kickoff versus Syracuse.

-- Join us today and get free access for the entire month of August!

Offer: FREE Trial offer through the month of August

Promo Code: KICKOFF2022

Offer valid through 8.06.22

New users can use this link that will auto fill the code:

https://louisville.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=KICKOFF2022



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}