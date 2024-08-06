PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1FNDNTUTVRRjJFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Lacy and Gillotte Named to Watch Lists

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Wide receiver Caullin Lacy was tabbed to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, which is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville, Ky., in March 2025. Defensive tackle Ashton Gillotte was selected to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch, which combines play on the field and community service.


A transfer from South Alabama, Lacy combined to catch 208 passes for 2,521 yards and 13 touchdowns in four seasons. The 2023 campaign saw the Mobile, Ala., native record 91 receptions for 1,316 yards and seven scores. He led the Sun Belt Conference in receiving yards and posted eight 100-yard receiving games.


The players represent 48 different schools and last season combined for more than 45,000 total yards and 198 touchdowns rushing, receiving, passing and returning kicks and punts. The vast majority of the players on the Watch List play offensive skill positions and most are return specialists; five players are defensive backs and return specialists; and several players play both offense and defense.


A second team All-American last season, Gillotte is coming off his best season, recording 11.0 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. He recorded a career best 3.0 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in a win over Boston College last season. Off the field, Gillotte has performed numerous charitable obligation and donated money to local organizations over the course of the year.


College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service and one of the most meaningful awards in collegiate sports, the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the University of Florida who parlayed his success on the football field into a lifetime of service. The award embodies Wuerffel’s commitment to being a humanitarian, while honoring student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Trophy’s founding, and the Foundation will recognize the first nineteen recipients throughout the fall season.



