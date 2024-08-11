LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wide receiver Caullin Lacy was tabbed to The Biletnikoff Award Watch List, which annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., announced on Wednesday. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver. Tight end Kyle Pitts was a finalist in 2020 and other tight ends were semifinalists in prior years. Moreover, the Biletnikoff Award is a single season, not career, award. A transfer from South Alabama, Lacy combined to catch 208 passes for 2,521 yards and 13 touchdowns in four seasons. The 2023 campaign saw the Mobile, Ala., native record 91 receptions for 1,316 yards and seven scores. He led the Sun Belt Conference in receiving yards and posted eight 100-yard receiving games.

The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 600 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted. For a list of voters, please see BiletnikoffAward.com/voters.

The players represent 48 different schools and last season combined for more than 45,000 total yards and 198 touchdowns rushing, receiving, passing and returning kicks and punts. The vast majority of the players on the Watch List play offensive skill positions and most are return specialists; five players are defensive backs and return specialists; and several players play both offense and defense.



