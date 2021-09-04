Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID, won't be on sidelines Monday night

The head coach of the Rebels won't be on the sidelines Monday night after testing positive for COVID.

Lane Kiffin released the following statement on Saturday morning:

“I am disappointed to confirm that I have developed a breakthrough case of COVID and will not accompany our team to Atlanta,” Kiffin said in a statement. “I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested; but I’m relieved that I did. I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination and as a result there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise.”

Kiffin's squad is said to be 100 percent vaccinated, so it doesn't appear as if any players will miss the game with Louisville.