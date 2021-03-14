CardinalSports - LAST CALL - Selection Sunday Edition: Where does Louisville stand?

LAST CALL - Selection Sunday Edition: Where does Louisville stand?
It's finally Selection Sunday. And Louisville is on the bubble. Where things stand as conference tournaments wrap up:
Yesterday's results weren't kind to the Cardinals
Up until yesterday's games, everything was going Louisville's way. That changed when 8-seed Georgetown won the Big East Championship, essentially stealing a bid from a team on the bubble. Georgetown, at 13-12, knocked off 2-seed Creighton, a team that was a lock to make the big dance. Not ideal.
To make matters worse, in the Pac 12, 5-seed Oregon State took down Colorado in the championship game. Colorado entered the game safely in the NCAA Tournament, and bubble teams were big fans of the Buffs. Oregon State won, putting another bubble team on the outside looking in.
Not good.
Onto today, go Houston beat Cincinnati:
In the American conference tournament, 2-seed Houston plays Cincinnati in the championship game at 3:15.
Cincinnati, the 5-seed, is not in the NCAA Tournament, and needs the automatic bid to make it.
Louisville fans, and fans of other bubble teams should be Cougar fans today, hoping that the Bearcats don't join Georgetown and Oregon State as teams who have stolen bids.
Where is Louisville projected -- as of right now?
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
LAST FOUR IN
Mike DeCourcy, Fox Sports
LAST FOUR IN
Bracketville
LAST FOUR BYES
Kevin Sweeney, SI
LAST FOUR BYES
Jerry Palm, CBS Sports
10 Seed
Andy Katz, NCAA.com
LAST FOUR IN
Let the sweating begin.