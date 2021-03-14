CardinalSports - LAST CALL - Selection Sunday Edition: Where does Louisville stand?

It's finally Selection Sunday. And Louisville is on the bubble. Where things stand as conference tournaments wrap up:

Up until yesterday's games, everything was going Louisville's way. That changed when 8-seed Georgetown won the Big East Championship, essentially stealing a bid from a team on the bubble. Georgetown, at 13-12, knocked off 2-seed Creighton, a team that was a lock to make the big dance. Not ideal.

To make matters worse, in the Pac 12, 5-seed Oregon State took down Colorado in the championship game. Colorado entered the game safely in the NCAA Tournament, and bubble teams were big fans of the Buffs. Oregon State won, putting another bubble team on the outside looking in.

Not good.