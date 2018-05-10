Ticker
Look out, Baseball. Here comes Louisville - again

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

Louisville Baseball will be the team no ones wants in their bracket this post-season. That's because the Cardinals seem to be rounding into form with the post-season just around the corner.

Darrell Russell

Louisville has moved from 50 to mid-30s in the RPI in the last few weeks and seem to be picking up steam. UofL is 34-15 on the season and has eight wins against elite competition according to the NCAAs Quadrant system of ranking wins.

Since losing the final two games of the NC State series back in early April, Louisville has won 14 of 18 games.

The Cardinals have won five of their last six games, only falling 2-1 to Boston College on Sunday.


