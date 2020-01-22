The ACC released the 2020 football schedule on the ACC Network's "Packer and Durham" television and radio program Wednesday morning. The Louisville football schedule was released as a part of that and on first glance it has several features that will give Scott Satterfield a chance to equal or exceed last season's 8-5 final record.

2020 Louisville Football Schedule Day Date Opponent Thursday 9/3/2020 NC State Saturday 9/12/2020 at Clemson Saturday 9/19/2020 Murray State Saturday 9/26/2020 Western Kentucky Saturday 10/3/2020 at Syracuse Saturday 10/10/2020 at Boston College Saturday 10/24/2020 Florida State Saturday 10/31/2020 Virginia Tech Saturday 11/7/2020 at Virginia Saturday 11/14/2020 Wake Forest Saturday 11/21/2020 at Notre Dame Saturday 11/28/2020 Kentucky

Opportunity for a Big, Fast Start

The Cardinals will open the 2020 season on (presumably) national television on Thursday night of the opening week with NC State. That will give them the chance to open camp a few days earlier and draw more eyeballs than perhaps they normally would on the opening weekend or when they typically play NC State. While they have the unenviable task of playing Clemson week two, the next four games (Murray State, Western Kentucky at home. Boston College, Syracuse on the road) should allow Louisville to open 5-1. The Cardinals would surely find themselves in the Top 25 at some point in that run if they do so.

Well-Placed Extra Preparation Time, Big Games

Last year Louisville got two bye weeks that allowed a team with absolutely no depth to have three simple four week segments. This year, there's a single bye week, but the opener still gives them extra time for some of the toughest games. I don't give Louisville much of a chance of winning at Clemson, it isn't bad to have ten days to get ready for them (it's worth pointing out that Clemson will also open on Thursday and have ten days to get ready for Louisville). Especially given Clemson's penchant for experimenting and being simple early in the season. Getting a bye week before hosting Florida State, hopefully at 5-1, should help them to be healthy and poised to exceed last year's win total.

The Key Three Week Stretch

If Louisville hopes to have a better record and a better overall season than it did in 2019, it will most likely be determined by how the team performs in the three week stretch following the bye week. Louisville has lost heartbreakers to Florida State the last two seasons. Will it have better luck against the Seminoles in 2020? If so, it would then host Virginia Tech and travel to Virginia likely still in some form of contention in the ACC Atlantic Division. Louisville hasn't played Virginia Tech since joining the ACC. It has struggled in games in Charlottesville (1-2) but did upset the Cavaliers this year in one of the team's better wins of the year. Going 2-1 in this stretch would be a tremendous achievement and improvement over 2019.

Recruiting Opportunities