Louisville closed its 2020 class knowing that a defensive end that will upgrade the pass rush was of primary importance. The football staff thought they'd found that in Josh Griffis, only to have him flip back to Florida State on the first day of the early signing period. The Cardinals filled that need today with the surprise addition of Georgia Military College defensive end Yaya Diaby.

Diaby had been a target throughout the year but seemed to be holding out for other offers for virtually all of the recruiting process. When he did not sign on the opening day of the early signing period, many thought he would continue to accrue offers (he recently added an offer from Florida State to many other including West Virginia and Kansas State) to and sign in February instead. However, the Louisville staff was able to get its own win over Florida State in recruiting by getting Diaby and getting him to sign now.

I am extremely happy to say that I am officially a Louisville cardinal ⚪️🔴 #GoCards I would like to thank God, family, coaches, and friends I promise cards y’all will get the best out of me!!! @rmchester00 @JuCoFootballACE @BurksBlitz pic.twitter.com/O2u7ojwSq2

Diaby, a first-team NJCAA All-American for Georgia Military Academy, will sign in December but join the program in late spring. He will have three years to play two for the Cardinals. Adding him alongside Ja'Darien Boykin should provide Louisville with a significant upgrade in pass-rushing ability from the down linemen who were largely unproductive in 2019.

As with the other commits from GMC, Diaby was recruited primarily by Dale Jones and Mark Ivey. He is Louisville's 25th signed commitment from the class of 2020.

