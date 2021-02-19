CardinalSports - Louisville adds SEC staffer to strengthen recruiting efforts

Louisville adds SEC staffer to strengthen recruiting efforts
The Louisville football program made a splash late Friday night, hiring David Cooper away from the Florida Gators.
Cooper made things official, announcing the news from his Twitter account:
New beginnings! Ready to get this thang poppin!! YESSSSSSSIRRR!! #GoCards @UofLFootball @ULFBRecruiting #FlyVille22 @CoachB_BROWN @pete_nochta13 @CoachSattUofL pic.twitter.com/hk2s9m41qe— Coach Coop (@1CoachCoop) February 20, 2021
Cooper brings a ton of valuable experience to the Louisville recruiting department. At Florida, Cooper assisted in recruiting relations, scouting, and player personnel.
The former Gator coach will serve as the recruiting coordinator at Louisville.
Louisville is doing a really good job emphasizing the support areas of the staff, and made a really nice move to bring in Cooper.
Cooper will assist Pete Nochta in coordinating recruiting efforts.
