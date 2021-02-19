 CardinalSports - Louisville adds SEC staffer to strengthen recruiting efforts
football

Louisville adds SEC staffer to strengthen recruiting efforts

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Associate Editor
@TySpalding

The Louisville football program made a splash late Friday night, hiring David Cooper away from the Florida Gators.

Cooper made things official, announcing the news from his Twitter account:



Cooper brings a ton of valuable experience to the Louisville recruiting department. At Florida, Cooper assisted in recruiting relations, scouting, and player personnel.

The former Gator coach will serve as the recruiting coordinator at Louisville.

Louisville is doing a really good job emphasizing the support areas of the staff, and made a really nice move to bring in Cooper.

Cooper will assist Pete Nochta in coordinating recruiting efforts.

For more information on the hire, including where Cooper could make the biggest impacts on the recruiting trail, click HERE.

