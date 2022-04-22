Louisville Adds Shay Robinson as Associate Coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz announced on Thursday that he has added Shay Robinson, the former associate head coach at Ole Miss, as an associate coach.



Robinson wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin in 2021-22, and his first as the associate head coach. He has also spent time as an assistant coach at Maryland and Kansas.



During his coaching tenure, he has helped lead his teams to six NCAA Tournaments, including two trips to the Sweet 16 and a trip to the 2015 Final Four, five regular season conference championships and four conference tournament championships. He mentored four WNBA Draft picks, including two top 10 picks, and has had success on the recruiting trail, helping bring in top five recruiting classes in 2016, 2017 and 2019.



"Shay comes to us highly recommended, with an extensive, versatile, background. Everywhere he's been, he's been successful. Most importantly, he cares about the growth and development of our players on and off the court," said Walz. "Shay is an Air Force veteran, a skilled player development coach, and a proven recruiter. He is a great complement to our staff and we are excited to welcome him to the 'Ville."