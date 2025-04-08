Louisville Alum and NBA Veteran Montrezl Harrell to Return for TBT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Ville, the Louisville alumni team hosting The Basketball Tournament’s (TBT) regional at Freedom Hall from July 19-23, today announced the roster addition of former Cardinal and eight year NBA veteran Montrezl Harrell.

Harrell joins fellow Louisville alumni Russ Smith as the first two commitments for The Ville’s roster. Additional roster announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Harrell made his debut for The Ville last summer, averaging 12.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, helping the team win the Louisville Regional and advance to the quarterfinals.

Harrell spent three years at Louisville (2012–15), appearing in 112 games. As a freshman, he played a key role off the bench, helping the Cardinals win the 2013 National Championship (later vacated by the NCAA).

Harrell was selected with the 32nd overall pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2015 NBA Draft, and spent two seasons with the franchise. He then moved to the LA Clippers, where we won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2020.

After leaving the Clippers organization in 2021, Harrell spent time with the Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Philadelphia 76ers before making the move overseas. Harrell currently plays for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association.

The winner of the Louisville Regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals on July 29. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and TBT’s $1 million championship will be played on Aug. 3.

For the first time, TBT will give each host team the opportunity to have home court advantage for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the $1 million championship game. Should two regional hosts face off, the tie breaker will be determined by which host sells 4,000 tickets the fastest.

Tickets will go on sale May 6. To be the first to secure tickets for the event, fans can sign up for ticket and team updates at https://tbthoops.com/tickets/updates/.

For more information on this year’s TBT or The Ville, visit tbthoops.com.



