Louisville Alum David Johnson to Play for The Ville in TBT 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Ville, the Louisville alumni team hosting The Basketball Tournament’s (TBT) regional at Freedom Hall from July 19-23, today announced the roster additions of former Cardinal David Johnson and Louisville native David Sloan.

Johnson and Sloan join fellow Louisville alumni Montrezl Harrell and Russ Smith on The Ville’s roster. Former Cardinal great Luke Hancock is serving as the team’s head coach for the first time this summer.

Johnson spent two years at Louisville from 2019-21, appearing in 46 career games. After his sophomore season at Louisville, Johnson declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, and was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 47th overall pick. Johnson spent his first season as a professional with the Raptors before joining their G League team. He most recently played for the G League’s Memphis Hustle, his second season with the team.

Johnson made his TBT debut for The Ville last summer, averaging 14.3 points and five rebounds per game while helping The Ville advance to TBT’s quarterfinals.

Born in Louisville and a product of Taylor County High School in Campbellsville, Sloan played collegiately at John A. Logan College, Kansas State, and East Tennessee State. The 25-year-old point guard played in TBT’s Louisville Regional last year for Team Fredette, averaging 16 points per game as he helped the team advance to the second round.

The winner of this year’s Louisville Regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals on July 29. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and TBT’s $1 million championship will be played on Aug. 3.

About The Basketball Tournament

The home of the Elam Ending®, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game. Every year it attracts some of the best players in the world. For more information on TBT’s tenth season, visit www.thetournament.com