Mikel Brown Jr. Selected for USA Basketball U19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – University of Louisville men’s basketball incoming freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. has been selected to participate in the 2025 USA Basketball Men’s U19 National Team training camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Training camp begins June 14 with the 12-member roster expected to be announced before the team departs for the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Switzerland. Brown is one of 33 athletes expected to participate in the training camp.

Training camp participants recently concluded their freshman year of college or will represent the high school graduating classes of 2025 and 2026. Team selections will be made by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee.

“We are looking forward to the pool of players coming to Colorado Springs with the hope to represent the United States at the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup,” USA Basketball Men’s National Team director Sean Ford said. “We are confident that we will build the best team to compete in Switzerland from this group of USA Basketball veterans and newcomers.”

Fourteen of the 33 selected players have been a member of a USA Basketball junior national team and the group has a combined 21 gold medals. Additionally, 26 have attended a USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp.

The Americans were drawn into Group D at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup from June 28 through July 6 and will square off against Australia, France and Cameroon. The U.S. holds a 4-2 record all-time against Australia in U19 action. The USA are winners of six straight against the French, carrying a 6-1 series advantage. The U.S. and Cameroon will face for the first time.

The inaugural event was held in 1979 and until 2007 it was held every four years. Since 2007, the tournament is held biannually. The U.S. has won the gold medal eight times, most recently in 2021.

For more information on the 17th staging of the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, click here.



