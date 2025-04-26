Louisville Alum Luke Hancock Named Head Coach of The Ville for TBT 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Ville, the Louisville alumni team hosting The Basketball Tournament’s (TBT) regional at Freedom Hall from July 19-23, today announced the appointment of former Cardinal Luke Hancock as head coach.

Hancock has been involved with The Ville since its inception—playing for the team in 2023, serving as an assistant coach last summer, and now stepping into the role of head coach and general manager.

Hancock will lead fellow Louisville alumni Montrezl Harrell and Russ Smith as the first two player commitments for The Ville’s roster. Additional roster announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Hancock spent two seasons at Louisville (2012–14), appearing in 76 games after transferring from George Mason, where he played his first two collegiate seasons. He made an immediate impact during the 2012–13 season, helping lead the Cardinals to the 2013 National Championship (later vacated by the NCAA). Hancock was named the 2013 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, scoring a team-high 22 points and going a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range in the title game.

After college, Hancock played briefly in the NBA Summer League and for Panionios in Greece, before an injury led him to become a financial advisor. Hancock is currently involved in multiple philanthropic efforts, and hosts a radio show on ESPN Louisville.

The winner of the Louisville Regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals on July 29. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and TBT’s $1 million championship will be played on Aug. 3.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public May 6. To be the first to secure tickets for the event, fans can sign up for ticket and team updates at https://tbthoops.com/tickets/updates/.

For more information on this year’s TBT or The Ville, visit tbthoops.com.

About The Basketball Tournament

The home of the Elam Ending®, The Basketball Tournament has grown from a unique idea among friends to one of the most exciting and engaging events on the summer sports calendar, with national exposure, social media buzz and regional championships across the country - culminating in a winner-take-all $1 million game. Every year it attracts some of the best players in the world. For more information on TBT’s tenth season, visit www.thetournament.com