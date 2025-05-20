Louisville Alum Peyton Siva Named Player-Coach of The Ville for TBT 2025

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Ville, the Louisville alumni team hosting The Basketball Tournament’s (TBT) regional at Freedom Hall from July 19-23, today announced the addition of former Cardinal Peyton Siva as player-coach.

Siva has been involved with The Ville since its inception, playing for the team in 2023 and 2024.

Siva will work under former Louisville teammate Luke Hancock, who will serve as The Ville’s head coach this summer. In addition to his coaching duties, Siva will join a roster that includes Russ Smith, Montrezl Harrell, David Johnson, Jay Scrubb, and David Sloan. Additional roster announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Siva spent four seasons at Louisville (2009–13), appearing in 144 career games, helping lead the Cardinals to the 2013 National Championship (later vacated by the NCAA). After coming off the bench as a freshman, Siva started every game of his final three years at Louisville, averaging 9.7 points and 5.5 assists per game. Siva led the Cardinals to back-to-back Big East Tournament Championships in 2012 and 2013 and was named Tournament MVP both years. Siva recorded 18 points and 5 assists in the 2013 National Championship game.

Siva was selected as the 56th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. Siva spent one year in Detroit, before moving to the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G-League for the 2014-15 season. Siva played professionally in Europe, New Zealand, and Australia before retiring in 2023.

Siva joined the Louisville men’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant coach in 2024, helping lead the Cardinals to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019, and highest win total since 2015.

The winner of the Louisville Regional will advance to TBT’s quarterfinals on July 29. The semifinals will be held on July 31, and TBT’s $1 million championship will be played on Aug. 3.

By being the first region to sell 4,000 tickets, Louisville has won the opportunity to have home court advantage for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the $1 million championship game. Tickets are still available to purchase at tbthoops.com/tickets.

For more information on this year’s TBT or The Ville, visit tbthoops.com.