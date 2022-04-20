Louisville and the updated 2022 Rivals150

The final Rivals150 for 2022 has arrived, and there are two names in particular that Louisville fans are closely monitoring - Kamari Lands and Devin Ree. Kamari Lands, the only holdover from Chris Mack's initial 2022 class, is going to stick with Louisville, and be a part of Kenny Payne's roster next year. Devin Ree is a player who de-committed from LSU following the firing of head coach Will Wade, and is a recruit that is currently trending in Louisville's direction.

So, where did Lands end up as the final rankings were released?



Lands finishes at No. 85 overall for the 2022 class, according to Rivals. Hillcrest Prep Athletic Director Nick Weaver spoke to Rivals to give a glimpse on what type of player Lands is.

"He fits our system to a tee because he can really shoot the three and has great size. You can play him at any position; you can switch him 1-4 and even play him in the 5. He’s 6-8 with a seven-foot wingspan, so you can really switch positions with him. And then offensively, he’s got a really unique skill set where he’s got range, but he can handle the ball and make plays off the dribble. He’s got an NBA-style game. He’s a kid I really think you could look at from a year from now who could be a one-and-done if not a two-and-done for sure."