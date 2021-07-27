Louisville Athletics announces The Alley by Buffalo Construction

Below is the release from UofL on the new fan zone:

Louisville fans will now have another option when tailgating prior to home football games as today Vince Tyra announced plans to transform a property on the Floyd Street side of the stadium.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville continues to invest in new fan experience opportunities with the construction of The Alley by Buffalo Construction, Inc., a new tailgate destination for UofL football fans.

Thanks to a multi-year contribution commitment of construction and construction management services valued at $850,000 from Buffalo Construction, Inc., The Alley, will open this football season. Located on South Floyd Street directly across from the entrance into Cardinal Stadium, The Alley will provide a unique game day destination for fans looking for a fun location to congregate with family and friends prior to kickoff.

“We’re honored to partner with the Cardinal Athletic Fund to offer a unique tailgate and sports viewing experience for our Cardinal Fans and community,” Brett Norton, Vice President, Operations for Buffalo Construction, Inc. said.

The Alley, which is scheduled to open for the Sept. 11 home opener versus Eastern Kentucky, sits on approximately one acre on the corner of Boxley and South Floyd. The property will feature an expansive courtyard with the ability to accommodate a couple thousand fans, turf greens for yard games, live entertainment, numerous drink options and food trucks.

“We are fans too,” Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said. “We know that the game day experience goes far beyond the actual game. We want to help create destinations and foster more traditions for our fans. The Alley is just one more example. I’m so thankful to our friends at Buffalo Construction, Inc. are as committed to our success as we are.”

Free and open to all fans, The Alley will open four hours prior to kickoff and will close approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the game encouraging fans to be inside the stadium prior to kickoff. The facility will be open for one hour after the game as well.

Premium Memberships will also be available that will provide fans access to an indoor, climate-controlled space and features a catered meal and access to premium bar options.

The Alley is also the site of the former tailgating club, Cardinal Alley. Former Cardinal Alley Club members will be offered first access to purchase the VIP Membership pass, but additional fans can be added to the waiting list by contacting Sam Robey in the Cardinal Athletic Fund at SamR@GoCards.com.

Additional improvements coming to Cardinal Stadium this season are as follows:

WIFI

The athletics department will begin a phased approach to enhance WIFI capability to Cardinal Stadium to meet the long-awaited needs for cellular connectivity on game day.

HONORED JERSEYS

A new look to celebrate Honored Jerseys will be a significant improvement to Cardinal Stadium over the season. A 400-foot LED Board will be installed on the East side of the side stadium and will highlight UofL’s 23 honorees and its bowl appearances. The department plans to have it fully installed by the Oct. 9 game versus Virginia.