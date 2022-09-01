LOUISVILLE, KY - University of Louisville Athletics has launched the ELEVATE Marketplace, it's official NIL Marketplace, through a continued partnership with Opendorse.



Through the ELEVATE Marketplace, Louisville student-athletes are able to engage in promotional and related opportunities from Cardinal fans, brands, sponsors, and donors who can browse, propose, book and pay for NIL activities in one compliant platform. Student-athletes can review opportunities, accept deals and receive compensation all in one place. Once a deal is completed, the activity is automatically disclosed to ensure compliance.



"As a department, we've talked about being more aggressive in the NIL space and I have stressed that we're not going to shy away from NIL opportunities," Director of Athletics Josh Heird said. "Our department has worked tirelessly and provided essential resources to evolve our NIL philosophy and give our athletes the tools to succeed in this space. With our partnership, we are thrilled to launch a branded marketplace for student-athletes, allowing access for companies to connect with our student-athletes and create opportunities. NIL is ever-changing, and we want to continue to be on the forefront in this space."



Louisville was among the first collegiate programs nationwide to launch an NIL solution for every student-athlete on campus when it established the ELEVATE program in September of 2020. The program provides student-athletes the opportunity to understand their NIL rights and receive hands-on assistance from experts to maximize their value while on campus.



"Louisville has long been committed to providing its student-athletes with the best brand development tools in the market," said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. "Today's launch of their NIL Marketplace is the next step to maximizing opportunities for every athlete. Now, any fan or brand can confidently offer compliant NIL deals to their favorite Louisville student-athletes in just seconds."

Student-Athlete focused



Every Louisville student-athlete has an Opendorse profile which allows staff to share visual media and messages directly to the student-athlete that access on demand and publish via a single tap, allowing them to build their personal brands. Every Louisville student-athlete will receive an Opendorse profile, which they can customize and promote to fans on their personal social media channels.



Partnership



In addition to the marketplace, Louisville continues its partnership with Opendorse, receiving full access to the all-in-one NIL platform. Louisville will continue to provide its student-athletes and staff with Opendorse's best-in-class compliance, content, and education tools.

Compliance: upon completing a deal, athletes can automatically disclose activity details to their institution to ensure eligibility.



Content: athletes have on-demand access to share content from games, practice and more.



Education: athletes receive in-person and on-demand virtual education sessions from industry leaders at companies including Meta, Overtime, Players' Tribune, Opendorse and more.

Why Opendorse



Opendorse maximizes NIL opportunities for student-athletes, while delivering security and simplicity for all involved parties. The Opendorse-powered marketplace is built on a decade of athlete marketing technology and experience. Opendorse has facilitated hundreds of thousands of NIL deals and endorsements with athletes at every level of sports. The marketplace is used by over 75,000 athletes to manage deals from pitch to payment, and even tax prep, every day.



About Opendorse Opendorse, the NIL company, is the leading technology provider in the athlete endorsement industry. More than 80,000 athletes use Opendorse to understand, build, and monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) with support from thousands of brands, fans, sponsors, donors and partners including Team USA, PGA TOUR, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA, over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams.







