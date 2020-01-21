Louisville Baseball: 2020 Season Preview
As Dan McDonnell enters his 14th season at the helm as the Cardinals Head Coach, expectations have never been this high. Coming off the schools fifth trip to the College World Series and a vast maj...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news