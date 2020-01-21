News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 08:24:20 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Louisville Baseball: 2020 Season Preview

Matt Sefcovic • CardinalSports
Staff

As Dan McDonnell enters his 14th season at the helm as the Cardinals Head Coach, expectations have never been this high. Coming off the schools fifth trip to the College World Series and a vast maj...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}