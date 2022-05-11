Louisville Baseball continues to roll, picks up win over IU

The No. 6 ranked Louisville baseball team tallied up the 34th win of the season on Tuesday night when the Cardinals downed the Hoosiers, 7-2.

Dalton Rushing stayed hot with a two-run homer in the third inning that put Louisville in front.

Ben Metzinger snapped out of his slump, going 2-of-4 with a solo home-run and a double.

The pitching staff, led by Carson Liggitt and Garrett Schmeltz did its job, paving the way for a third-straight win over Indiana.



Louisville is now 34-13-1 overall and 15-8-1 in the ACC, putting themselves squarely in the conversation to host a regional in NCAA Tournament play.

Currently, D1 Baseball has Louisville as the No. 7 overall seed in their latest bracket prediction.

The Cardinals are No. 12 in the RPI metric.

Next up is a trip to Blacksburg to take on one of the best teams in the country in Virginia Tech.

