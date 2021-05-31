Louisville Baseball: Dan McDonnell Press Conference 5/31/21

Louisville baseball head coach Dan McDonnell addressed the media to wrap up the season as his team failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

- McDonnell says if everything went to plan, Louisville would have had a shot.

- As the weekend went on, upsets happened and last night the team realized they were probably out.

- The team was preparing as they were going to make it, guys were hitting in the cages, and practices were planned.

- "It just reminds you how blessed we've been. It's been a special run." McDonnell said on missing the tournament for the first time in 10 years.

- McDonnell says they are going to go back to the drawing board. "I'm responsible, I hold myself responsible for this."

- "There's a fine line between winning and losing," McDonnell says on what he told the team in today's meeting.

- On moving forward this summer: "The most important thing right now is the current roster. It starts with our summer ball list. We have to get every kid in a position to get better."

- "We were not the same team when we went to Clemson. But, we can't blame it on a COVID pause."

- McDonnell says that missing last year hurt some individuals with player development. "We clearly had a lot of guys who were not their best."

- McDonnell says that he hasn't had any contact with LSU. "Louisville's a destination spot."

- McDonnell says meetings for next season will start right away. "Meetings will start tonight and will finish tomorrow morning," according to McDonnell.

- I'm so excited about the young arms. They are going to get a great opportunity."

- McDonnell says there's definitely a 'handful' of position players who can help us right away.

- McDonnell ends the press conference by saying: "It's on. I promise we're going to keep you guys busy."