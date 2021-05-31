 CardinalSports - Louisville Baseball: Dan McDonnell Press Conference 5/31/21
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-31 19:19:28 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Louisville Baseball: Dan McDonnell Press Conference 5/31/21

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

Louisville baseball head coach Dan McDonnell addressed the media to wrap up the season as his team failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

Here's a few notes from McDonnell's presser:

- McDonnell says if everything went to plan, Louisville would have had a shot.

- As the weekend went on, upsets happened and last night the team realized they were probably out.

- The team was preparing as they were going to make it, guys were hitting in the cages, and practices were planned.

- "It just reminds you how blessed we've been. It's been a special run." McDonnell said on missing the tournament for the first time in 10 years.

- McDonnell says they are going to go back to the drawing board. "I'm responsible, I hold myself responsible for this."

- "There's a fine line between winning and losing," McDonnell says on what he told the team in today's meeting.

- On moving forward this summer: "The most important thing right now is the current roster. It starts with our summer ball list. We have to get every kid in a position to get better."

- "We were not the same team when we went to Clemson. But, we can't blame it on a COVID pause."

- McDonnell says that missing last year hurt some individuals with player development. "We clearly had a lot of guys who were not their best."

- McDonnell says that he hasn't had any contact with LSU. "Louisville's a destination spot."

- McDonnell says meetings for next season will start right away. "Meetings will start tonight and will finish tomorrow morning," according to McDonnell.

- I'm so excited about the young arms. They are going to get a great opportunity."

- McDonnell says there's definitely a 'handful' of position players who can help us right away.

- McDonnell ends the press conference by saying: "It's on. I promise we're going to keep you guys busy."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}