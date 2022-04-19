Louisville baseball downs Kentucky, 4-2

Tonight was the start of an eight-game home stay at Jim Patterson Stadium, and the Louisville baseball team kicked things off with a victory over rival Kentucky.

With the win, Louisville improved to 25-11, bouncing back after getting swept at Florida State over the weekend.

Runs were hard to come by in this one, but Jack Payton's bases loaded, two-run single in the bottom of the third inning broke the game open.

The Louisville bullpen was phenomenal as Ryan Hawks, Kaleb Corbett, and Michael Prosecky combined to pitch the last four innings, only surrendering one run.



Louisville has now won 10 out of the last 11 meetings against Kentucky.

Louisville returns to ACC play this weekend, hosting North Carolina State for a three-game series at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The first pitch of game one is set for 8 p.m. on Friday night.